St. Charles County park to open for one-night camping experience

A park ranger will guide campers through events including fishing, bird-watching, games and paddleboarding

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Campers can spend the night on the banks of the Mississippi River for one night at Hideaway Harbor Park in Portage de Sioux.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is opening the park for an overnight camp out for the first time on July 25, according to the county's website. A park ranger will guide campers through events including fishing, birdwatching, games and paddleboarding.

The park will open at 3 p.m. to campers who have registered. Campers should bring a tent, food, water and other camping supplies.

Glass bottles and gas generators are not permitted and there is no drinkable water on site. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times. Quiet hours begin at 10 p.m.

There are two free public boat ramps on site.

The cost is $10 per family or private individual and space is limited. Those who are interested in attending can register online or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.

The park is located at 1550 Hideaway Harbor Dr.