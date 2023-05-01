Kaldi's Coffee opens first location in St. Charles County

Wake up and smell the coffee at Kaldi's Coffee's newest location in St. Charles.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wake up and smell the coffee brewing at Kaldi's Coffee's newest location in St. Charles, Missouri.

The company's first location in St. Charles is a drive-thru cafe that offers high-quality food, bakery and coffee with an "extra dose of convenience", according to its website.

The location at 1856 Zumbehl Rd. opened on Monday and will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The St. Charles location is the first in St. Charles County and the tenth in the St. Louis area. The coffee shop also has three locations in Atlanta, Georgia. Find a full list of locations here.

Kaldi's first opened in 1994 with its cafe in the Demun neighborhood, according to Kaldi's website.

Find more information about Kaldi's Coffee Roasting Co. and its menu here. Kaldi's is also hiring, to learn more, click here.