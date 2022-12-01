Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Busch Stadium next summer

ST. LOUIS — Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to St. Louis next summer as part of his "One Night At A Time World Tour."
Coming on the heels of his 55-city "Dangerous Tour," which wrapped on Oct. 8, Wallen will hit the road again in 2023, touring New Zealand and Australia before returning stateside.
He'll play at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 7, joined by special guests Parker McCollum, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 at morganwallen.com. Purchasers who want to receive a pre-sale code must register ahead of time via the website.
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shared in a press release from Live Nation, which is producing the American stretch of the tour. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”
For every ticket sold for U.S. dates, $3 will be donated to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which funds causes the singer supports.
To see the full list of tour dates, click here.