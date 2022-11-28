Tim McGraw to play at Chaifetz Arena to support Cardinal Glennon

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 2.

ST. LOUIS — Tim McGraw is coming to St. Louis in 2023.

McGraw will play a concert at Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023 for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's 2023 Glennon LIVE event.

The concert will benefit the hospital and celebrate the hospital's patients, families and caregivers, a news release from the hospital said.

Tickets for McGraw's concert will go live to the public through Ticketmaster Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. on April 29, 2023. Doors to the concert will open at 7 p.m., the release said.

Chaifetz Arena is located in St. Louis University at 1 South Compton Avenue. To learn more about Chaifetz Arena, click here.

This year's Glennon LIVE featured country artist Brad Paisley.