List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year

Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season.

Here's a list of some of the holiday events available this season. If you know of an event we should add to our list, send us an email .

Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this year.

Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season.

Dates: Select nights Nov. 17 to Dec. 30 Cost: Free for drive-thru, $10 for adult access or packages for multiple people up to $1,100 Location: 1200 Lynch Street, St. Louis, MO

On those nights, you can enter and exit from Pestalozzi Street at the main gate from 5 to 10 p.m.

Children under the age of 5 can get in for free. If you want the free brewery lights experience for the whole family, there are a number of free, drive-thru nights: Nov. 21, 22, 23, 28, 30 and Dec. 6, 12, 13, 14, 19, 26 and 27.

A nightly parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales will happen each night at 7:30.

If you don't mind a little cold, you can still reserve your spot for $10 and see the new light show with double to lights from last year. The reservation includes free parking, a 16-ounce beer for those 21 and older, a 10-minute light show.

The annual favorite brings back many of the familiar favorites this season, and some new features. You can still stay warm around with reservable private fire pits and igloos, but this year, there are more amenities. Guests who reserve these VIP areas also have access to upgraded food options and a heated glass tent with private restrooms.

Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch begin early this year, on Nov. 17, and run through Dec. 30.

Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec.27 Cost: $1 for walking guests, suggested $7 donation per car or $1 per person Location: 2100 College Ave, Alton, IL

For more information, call 1-800-258-6645 or click here.

Admission to Christmas Wonderland is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.

The annual walk-through event will be held on Monday, Nov. 28. For $1, guests can walk through the park during the evening.

The light display will be open nightly through Dec. 27 at Alton’s Rock Springs Park at 2100 College Avenue. Hours range from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Opening pen for the season on Nov. 25, guests can turn off their car’s headlights and drive through the park to look at the lights featuring characters from Peanuts, Frozen and others.

The "Grandpa Gang" has done it again, bringing thousands of lights back to Alton's Rock Springs Park.

Dates: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 Cost: $30 per person with additional packages and add-ons Location: 1525 South 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

At the event, guests can take pictures with Santa Claws and walk through a "twisted Santa experience" at The Darkness.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and is limited to the first 1,250 tickets sold.

If you are looking for a scare this holiday season, Krampus is visiting The Darkness for one night only in December.

Eckert's : Holiday festivities

Eckert’s Farm is offering several different ways to celebrate the holidays, from cutting your own Christmas trees to sipping some holiday drinks.

It all starts on Nov. 19, when Eckert's will have the Christmas tree lots open and the first Breakfast with Santa event.

The cut-your-own tree experience includes a wagon ride through the evergreen forest and past Santa’s workshop with a stop along the way to cut your own tree.

The lot stays open through Dec. 22. Visit Eckert’s website to purchase passes.

If you want to get some time with Santa, he and Mrs. Claus will be at Eckert's every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18.

The meal includes scrambled eggs, bacon, fried potatoes and more. Each child will also get a chance to tell Santa their holiday wish, take a photo with Santa and decorate a sugar cookie.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until noon. Reservations are $25 per person and tickets can be purchased on Eckert’s website.

If dessert is more your speed, families can head to Eckert’s Country Store on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18 for gingerbread house workshops.

Groups will get a table with all the supplies they need, and Eckert’s bakery staff show you the ropes of building a show-stopping gingerbread masterpiece.

The workshop is $20 per gingerbread house. Reservations are not required for this event. Guests can stop by the store between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On Thursdays starting on Dec. 1, Eckert's is hosting a gingerbread house-making and cocktail-sipping date night. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., people over 21 can try their hand at making a gingerbread house while trying a flight of hard ciders. The event is $33 per person and reservations are required.

And if you want a keepsake to get you in the Christmas spirit, guests can get a photo with Santa at Eckert’s Farm Wednesday-Friday from Dec. 1-23.

Visit the Garden Center to tell Santa your Christmas wish and take home a keepsake photo to mark the occasion.

A photo with Santa is $22 per family and additional photos can be purchased for $10. Visit Eckert’s website to make a reservation.