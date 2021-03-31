Caleco's Bar and Grill in Downtown St. Louis closes, will auction off memorabilia

"We have been a staple in St. Louis for 47 years," a statement from the restaurant's owners said. "Several employees have been along the ride for 37 years."

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis mainstay is closing for good.

Caleco's Bar and Grill announced it is closed for good after 47 years in business. The Italian and American restaurant has been located downtown since 1987 and at its current location, the ground level of a parking garage at 101 N. Broadway, for the past 25 years.

Earlier in the year, the restaurant filed for bankruptcy in court in St. Louis through its Baretta Inc. It listed assets of $500,000 to $1 million and liabilities of $100,001 to $500,000, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

The Business Journal reported that documents filed in court said that Caleco's sought bankruptcy protection after its landlord, UPG-Kiener/Stadium Parking LLC, sued it last October, causing it to face "a potential imminent eviction judgment." A bench trial in the landlord's lawsuit that was scheduled for March 16 was continued.

The statement from the restaurant owners said memorabilia and other items from the bar and restaurant will be available for auction through the website GRSAUCTIONS.com.

"Please feel free to get a piece of history," the statement said.

As of Monday afternoon, no auction for Caleco's was listed.