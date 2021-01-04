Landmark downtown St. Louis restaurant files bankruptcy to stave off eviction

x
Caleco's, located downtown since 1987, has been at its current location, the ground level of a parking garage at 101 N. Broadway, for the past 25 years.

ST. LOUIS — The company that operates the downtown St. Louis landmark restaurant Caleco's Bar & Grill has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as it looks to put a stop to an eviction bid from its landlord.

The Italian and American restaurant — located downtown since 1987 and at its current location, the ground level of a parking garage at 101 N. Broadway, for the past 25 years — made the filing earlier this month in bankruptcy court in St. Louis through its Baretta Inc. It listed assets of $500,000 to $1 million and liabilities of $100,001 to $500,000.

The company's president, John Kjar, and its attorney, Frank Ledbetter, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The restaurant remains open, and businesses can seek to continue operations through a Chapter 11 reorganization, which seeks a restructuring of debts.

Documents filed in court say that Caleco's sought bankruptcy protection after its landlord, UPG-Kiener/Stadium Parking LLC, sued it in October, causing it to face "a potential imminent eviction judgment." A bench trial in the landlord's lawsuit that was scheduled for March 16 was continued. A hearing in the case is set for May 11.

UPG is connected to Chicago-based InterPark, an owner and operator of parking facilities, according to a person familiar with the matter. InterPark didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

UPG has a claim of $15,000 against Caleco's, court papers say. Caleco's also owes Ascentium Capital, a Texas equipment financing and leasing firm, $150,000, the documents say.

