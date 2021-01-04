Landmark downtown St. Louis restaurant files bankruptcy to stave off eviction

Documents filed in court say Caleco's sought bankruptcy protection after its landlord sued, causing it to face "a potential imminent eviction judgment"

ST. LOUIS — The company that operates the downtown St. Louis landmark restaurant Caleco's Bar & Grill has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as it looks to put a stop to an eviction bid from its landlord.

The Italian and American restaurant — located downtown since 1987 and at its current location, the ground level of a parking garage at 101 N. Broadway, for the past 25 years — made the filing earlier this month in bankruptcy court in St. Louis through its Baretta Inc. It listed assets of $500,000 to $1 million and liabilities of $100,001 to $500,000.

The company's president, John Kjar, and its attorney, Frank Ledbetter, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The restaurant remains open, and businesses can seek to continue operations through a Chapter 11 reorganization, which seeks a restructuring of debts.

Documents filed in court say that Caleco's sought bankruptcy protection after its landlord, UPG-Kiener/Stadium Parking LLC, sued it in October, causing it to face "a potential imminent eviction judgment." A bench trial in the landlord's lawsuit that was scheduled for March 16 was continued. A hearing in the case is set for May 11.

UPG is connected to Chicago-based InterPark, an owner and operator of parking facilities, according to a person familiar with the matter. InterPark didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

UPG has a claim of $15,000 against Caleco's, court papers say. Caleco's also owes Ascentium Capital, a Texas equipment financing and leasing firm, $150,000, the documents say.