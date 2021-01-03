9 Mile Garden kicks off 2021 season

"There has never been a better time to get outside, in a socially distant environment, and enjoy the incredible features we have in the garden"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri’s first food truck garden, 9 Mile Garden, opened for the season on March 1.

The food truck garden operates seven days a week for lunch, dinner and special events. This year, there will be a number of rotating trucks, an updated draft beer menu at The Canteen and new special events.

Food trucks will serve from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. The garden itself will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Canteen will have happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and a late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. to close. The Canteen also features air hockey, foosball, pickleball, cornhole and board games for free.

“We are excited to kick off our 2021 season with a killer line-up of food trucks and special events planned out,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden. “There has never been a better time to get outside, in a socially distant environment, and enjoy the incredible features we have in the garden like our 26-foot jumbo screen, live music and family-focused entertainment.”

The venue’s food truck lineup includes Doggie Mac’s, Havana’s Cuisine, Sugarfire 64, This N That, Truck Norris, Truckeria Del Valle, Wayno’s International and Zacchi Truck.

In addition to the food trucks, 9 Mile Garden will also host a different event every night.

The initial event lineup for 2021:

Every Monday night – Trivia night at 7 p.m.

Every Tuesday night – Live comedy with Impolite Company (three local and touring comics perform starting at 8 p.m. each week)

Every Wednesday night – Live music either in the Canteen or on the garden stage from 7-9 p.m.

Every Thursday night – Trivia at 7 p.m.

Every Friday night – Live music on the garden stage 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Every Saturday night – Movie night in the garden at 7 p.m.

Every Sunday – Brunch with trucks 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and an artisan maker's market during brunch coming in April