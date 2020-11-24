'I wish we could have held on a little longer but we just can’t' | Metro East restaurant closing as tighter COVID-19 restrictions underway

"We have fought the good fight during these crazy times but just can’t go any longer," A Fine Swine BBQ said on Facebook Monday evening

NEW BADEN, Ill. — A popular Metro East restaurant known for its barbecue announced it is permanently closing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"We have fought the good fight during these crazy times but just can’t go any longer," A Fine Swine BBQ said on Facebook Monday evening.

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions began in Illinois on Nov. 20 due to a rise in cases. No indoor dining is allowed under the tighter restrictions.

More than 600 people commented on the A Fine Swine BBQ's announcement on Facebook.

"I'm heartbroken but understand. I'm so sorry this didn't work out. Everyone I know either loves your food or they get a recommendation from me to stop in. This is a huge loss for the area. Much love and best of luck to you," Elizabeth Edwards wrote.

"So sorry to hear this. When we travel your direction we always try to plan our timing for lunch at your place in New Baden. Best ribs ever!!! Good luck in future. These are crazy times," Sharlyn Lewis LePage wrote.

Below is the full message on A Fine Swine BBQ's Facebook:

"It is with a heavy heart, I announce we are closing permanently. We have fought the good fight during these crazy times but just can’t go any longer. We will forever be grateful to every guest that ever came in to enjoy our BBQ. We also truly want to thank our locals in Clinton and St. Clair counties that supported us so much over these past four years! I also want to thank All the amazing employees we have had over the past four years! It was an honor to know you all!

I wish we could have held on a little longer but we just can’t. We are forever grateful for our time here in Southern Illinois and we are proud and holding our heads high. To be honest, I am not sure what our future holds but we will never forget our time as a part of this awesome community!"