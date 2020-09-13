Bailey's Restaurants launches Wing Ding Dong ghost kitchen

ST. LOUIS — The group behind Baileys’ Restaurants has launched a new fried chicken concept – Wing Ding Dong.
Wing Ding Dong, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Baileys' Range, opened on Friday for pickup and delivery. The new spot accepts orders from 12 to 8 p.m.
A ghost kitchen is a virtual restaurant that offers pickup and delivery options, rather than traditional dine-in service.
The menu includes smoked wings, chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and sides like mac and cheese, tots and coleslaw.
It also includes boozy drinks like a Habanero Chili Margarita, Cucumber Mint Boozy Lemonade and Strawberry Basil Boozy Lemonade.
Bailys’ Restaurants operates several locations in the St. Louis area including Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, Rooster Downtown, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Bailys’ Range, The Fifth Wheel Catering, Small Batch, Rooster South Grand, Willow, Slate, POP and Knockout BBQ.