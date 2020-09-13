Bailey's Restaurants launches Wing Ding Dong ghost kitchen

Wing Ding Dong opened Friday for pickup and delivery

ST. LOUIS — The group behind Baileys’ Restaurants has launched a new fried chicken concept – Wing Ding Dong.

Wing Ding Dong, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Baileys' Range, opened on Friday for pickup and delivery. The new spot accepts orders from 12 to 8 p.m.

A ghost kitchen is a virtual restaurant that offers pickup and delivery options, rather than traditional dine-in service.

The menu includes smoked wings, chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and sides like mac and cheese, tots and coleslaw.

It also includes boozy drinks like a Habanero Chili Margarita, Cucumber Mint Boozy Lemonade and Strawberry Basil Boozy Lemonade.

Click here to make an order.