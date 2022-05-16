Beloved family-owned Vietnamese restaurant to close after 33 years

"We want to celebrate what we’ve created together rather than mourn its end. So please come see us one last time before June 13, 2022."

ST. LOUIS — After 33 years, a south city institution will be closing next month.

Pho Grand, a beloved Vietnamese restaurant on South Grand Boulevard, will close on June 13, the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Trinh family has been serving up tasty dishes for 33 years, although the family's original home is 8,600 miles away.

The family fled Vietnam more than 45 years ago when North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon.

"I remember hearing my mom say prayers and people around you saying prayers and stuff like that and by the third day we got rescued by a Denmark ship," Pho Grand co-owner Hang "Tammi" Trinh said in an interview with 5 On Your Side in 2015.

Months later, Tammi, her seven siblings and her mom made it to the United States and so did her future husband.

They opened their restaurant in 1989 and served Vietnamese dishes with light and fresh ingredients.

In the Facebook post, the owners invited customers to come in one more time before they close for good to "celebrate what we’ve created together rather than mourn its end."

Pho Grand is open from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. every day except Tuesday.

The full Facebook post is as follows:

"How do we put into words what the past 33 years means to all of us at Pho Grand?

"With so many of you, we have shared laughter and tears, newfound love and heartbreak, celebration and loss. There aren’t enough words in the world to describe the countless memories we’ve created here with all of you: our friends. Our family.

"And though this decision to close our doors is bittersweet, it is the right decision. And we want to celebrate what we’ve created together rather than mourn its end. So please come see us one last time before June 13, 2022.

"And if you can’t make it, please share some of your favorite memories in the comments below. We’d love to hear from all of you!"