Bogart's, Southern closing for fall, winter

You'll have two more weekends to stop at the restaurants before they temporarily close

ST. LOUIS — Two popular restaurants in St. Louis announced they're temporarily closing until the spring.

Bogart's Smokehouse and Southern made the announcements Wednesday.



Bogart's Smokehouse opened in 2011 in Soulard. Their mission is to create great-tasting, high-quality BBQ. Their menu includes smoked tri-tip sirloin, pastrami and apricot glazed ribs.

Bogart’s shared the following announcement,

‘Dear Bogart’s Smokehouse family and friends, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close for the fall and winter. Our last day of service will be Saturday, Oct. 3. Be sure to come by and see us between now and then!”

During the temporary closure, you’ll still be able to order rubs and sauces at bogartssmokehouse.com/shop and ribs and pit baked beans for local delivery via marketwagon.com

Southern opened in 2015. The Pappy's family collaborated with Chef Rick Lewis to create a menu consisting of Nashville-style hot chicken and gourmet Louisiana inspired sandwiches.

Southern shared the following announcement,

"Dear Southern family and friends, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close for the fall and winter. Our last day of service will be Sunday, Oct. 4. Before we have to say goodbye for a while, our peeps would love to see you curbside and thank you for your friendship and support through the years."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many restaurants in the area.