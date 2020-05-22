These are the St. Louis area restaurants that have permanently closed during the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Some restaurants are beginning to reopen in the St. Louis area for the first time since the COVID-19 began. Restrictions in St. Louis County and the city began to ease on May 18.
READ MORE: These protocols will be the new 'normal' when restaurants are allowed to reopen in the St. Louis area
Unfortunately, some restaurants had to shut their doors permanently during the pandemic.
Here’s a list of the restaurants that made the decision to close:
• 5 Star Burgers - Creve Coeur
• BRAVO! - West County Mall
• Dubliner in Maplewood – The restaurant posted in April that COVID-19 forced it to close for good.
• Gamlin Whiskey House - announced its closure on May 22. “The weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear,” the owners wrote on Facebook.
• Melting Pot in University City - closed on April 9 due to the franchise owner's desire to retire, which was accelerated by the pandemic, according to its website.
• P.F. Chang’s in Richmond Heights – This restaurant closed its doors at the end of March when its lease experience.
• Ryder's Tavern - announced its closure on Facebook on May 15.
• Sub Zero Vodka Bar – announced its closure on May 22. “The weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear,” the owners wrote on Facebook.
• Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill - "Unfortunately, economic conditions and other factors brought on by the Coronavirus have forced me to close the restaurant permanently," it wrote on its Facebook on March 31.
WHAT'S COOKIN' IN THE LOU