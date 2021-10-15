Here's what's keeping Clementine's Kirkwood location from opening

The new shop is opening at the old Custard Station location on W. Argonne Drive

ST. LOUIS — A new ice cream shop is coming to St. Louis County, but you will need to wait a little longer to visit Clementine Creamery's newest location.

Tamara Keefe, the owner of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, followed her dreams and opened her first small-batch ice cream shop five years ago.

Kirkwood will be the sixth location for Clementine's. The new spot is set to open at The Custard Station space on West Argonne Drive. It will be different than the other five locations because it's much smaller - only 209 square feet.

"I'm really proud to be opening my sixth location in six years! Kirkwood is a charming neighborhood I have fell in love with and we are honored to carry on the tradition of the Custard Station," said Keefe.

The sign is up and the paint is fresh, but the new location can't open until there are enough employees.

There's a growing shortage of employees not only in St. Louis but all across the country. The worker shortage is affecting Clementine's too. The company is looking to hire multiple positions.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

Clementine’s has five ice cream shops across the St. Louis area including locations in Town & Country, Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis Meadows and South Hampton.

For more information or to apply for a job online click here. For updates on the new location, keep an eye on Clementine's social media pages.