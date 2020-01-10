x
Daylight Donuts opens in Chesterfield this month

Credit: Daylight Donuts Instagram

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A new doughnut shop is coming to the St. Louis area.

Daylight Donuts will open its doors in Chesterfield on Oct. 31, just in time for Halloween.

On Facebook, the new spot is described as an “all American donut shop serving big donuts, mini-donuts, coffee and frozen treats for dessert.”

In addition to doughnuts, the new spot will also feature boozy shakes like a chocolate apple pie shake with Jack Daniel's Apple topped with cinnamon sugar mini doughnuts.

It also created a boozy vanilla milkshake for Halloween that includes pumpkin spice liqueur and caramel sauce.

Daylight Donuts is located at 155 Hilltown Village Center Drive and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Halloween is coming and so is our boozy pumpkin spice vanilla milkshake with caramel sauce.

Posted by Daylight Donuts - Chesterfield on Sunday, September 13, 2020

