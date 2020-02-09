Historic restaurant in south St. Louis latest to close its doors for good

Items from inside the historic spot are up for auction

ST. LOUIS — A historic restaurant in south St. Louis announced it has closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Feasting Fox in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood shared the news on its Facebook on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment. With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives,” owners Marty and Sue Luepker wrote in part.

Marty and Sue Luepker brought the historic building back to life in 1993.

"What began as a restoration project of the 1913 Anheuser-Busch Inn became an once-in-a-lifetime journey managing the Al Smith’s Feasting Fox Restaurant & Pub," Marty and Sue Luepker wrote.

The restaurant was also known for its German cuisine.

The items from inside the restaurant that have been collected for more than 25 years will be up for auction.

There will be three online auctions beginning Sept. 1 until Sept. 9. For more information on the auction, click here

“This journey has truly been a labor of love. Thank you to the Dutchtown Community, our outstanding staff, and loyal patrons for the memories and friendships that we’ve shared throughout the years. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone for their love and support. We’ll miss seeing you around the restaurant, but excited to see what the future will hold for this loved building.”

Dozens of people commented on the post and shared their memories over the years.

“Your restaurant was my grandpa Denver’s favorite place. He lived alone in the neighborhood until he passed 13 years ago, and I can’t tell you how grateful we are that he had a warm and welcoming place to go every day. I have lots of great Sunday brunch memories with him there, myself. I wish you nothing but the best in your next chapter! 💜” Katie Marie wrote.

“Precious memories - so very many happy occasions. Our 25h and 40th anniversary parties, countless birthdays and anniversaries and other happy events. Dinner, drinks, poetry and live music shared with dear friends. Not to mention lively conversation. Thank you Sue and Marty for many years of really happy memories,” Rusty Werner wrote.

Feasting Fox is the latest among several to close during the pandemic in the St. Louis area.