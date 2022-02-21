How to get your fish fry featured on our fish fry map

It's easy to spread the word about your fish fry. Just fill out the online form to get your event on our fish fry map!

ST. LOUIS — It's almost lent, and that means fish fries will start multiplying in the St. Louis area.

The metro area can’t get enough hand-breaded cod, butterfly shrimp, fries, spaghetti, coleslaw, hush puppies and all those tasty desserts. Our mouths are watering already!

But, who has the best fish fry in town?

A few years back, 5 On Your Side asked the masses on Facebook and Twitter to share their top picks and tell us what makes their favorite fish fry so good.

Out of hundreds of comments, there was one fish fry that sizzled with far more praise than all the rest: St. Ferdinand in Florissant.

As one fan wrote on Facebook, “St. Ferdinand’s and it’s not even close.”

The St. Ferdinand Fish Fry has been a tradition in Florissant for more than 60 years. It’s especially popular during Lent, but the fish fry operates year-round.

Before we get to Lent, there are plenty of Mardi Gras events around the St. Louis area to get into.

Some events are already done, but here are some still on the calendar.

Feb. 25: Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball

The Mayor's Ball is a Mardi Gras-themed gala with fine cuisine, cocktails and dancing, featuring entertainment this year from Platinum Rock Legends, the Funky Butt Brass Band and DJ Mahf. The ball runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, and tickets start at $150.

Proceeds go to create community grants that benefit the Soulard and Downtown communities.

Feb. 26: Bud Light Grand Parade and post-parade street party

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the flagship event of Soulard's Mardi Gras season and is touted as the biggest Mardi Gras parade outside of the Big Easy.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium and makes its way through Downtown South and Soulard, ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The post-parade Rue du Cirque street party runs from 1-5 p.m. Revelers can enjoy live music, see a high heel drag race and take part in a world record attempt for the largest game of flip cup.

The Bud Light Party Centre tent will be also open in Soulard Market Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can hang out with St. Louis Blues legends in the Blues Alumni Party Tent. Tickets cost $140 (and were on sale for $125 at the time of writing).