Pet Parade, Taste of Soulard give preview of Mardi Gras protocols

ST. LOUIS — After going virtual last year, the 43rd season of Soulard Mardi Gras promises to be different than what we experienced pre-pandemic.

From the Taste of Soulard, to the Purina Pet Parade, it seems everyone and their dog was out and about for a preview of what the Mardi Gras Grand Parade could look like.

“The weather was unbelievably perfect and the crowds were big,” said Mike Proskey.

“Everything we’ve seen this year in terms of metrics is running ahead of 2020,” said Mardi Gras Foundation President Mack Bradley.

Everything, that is, except for COVID cases, and the Mardi Gras Foundation believes it has plans to keep it that way.

“We have tried very hard to be flexible to understand what the environment looks like and create events as we always do that are both safe and fun,” Bradley said.

That means if you’re outdoors for a Mardi Gras event masks aren’t mandatory.

“People want to get out of the house and they want to go do something,” Bradley said. “Since so many of our events are outdoors, which is safer anyway, this is the perfect outdoors.”

“None of the people that we worked with today wore a mask,” Proskey said. “I saw most of the people didn’t have masks.”

“The environment now is better than it was a month ago and two months ago,” Bradley said.

With the metrics improving, organizers are planning to accommodate more people. But that doesn’t mean they’re sacrificing safety, so in some cases you still will have to wear a mask.

“Indoor venues we’re going to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entry,” Bradley said. “Those seem like reasonable precautions to take for an indoor environment.”

Bradley admits that those rules may not sit well with everyone in attendance.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see another spike in the numbers,” he said.

“Just get vaccinated and wear your mask,” said Shanita Navies.

“We’re not asking a lot of people,” said Bradley. “We just want you to keep yourself safe, and your neighbors safe, and the people around you. It’s that simple.”