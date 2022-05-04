Fordo's Killer Pizza opens in City Foundry Food Hall

It'll feature the classics like Margherita, cheese and pepperoni, but will also include an evolving menu with pizzas that have ingredients from different cuisines.

ST. LOUIS — Fordo's Killer Pizza, owned and operated by Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group, is adding to the lineup at The Food Hall at City Foundry STL. The pizza concept opened Wednesday.

The pizza joint features an array of pizza classics, like margherita, cheese and pepperoni. Fordo's will also have an evolving menu with pizzas that have ingredients from different cuisines. The menu is supervised by Executive Chef Joe Luckey, a news release from City Foundry STL said.

"We won’t be bound by the confines of Italian flavors at Fordo’s. We have the ability to play with the menu to create new pizzas, and although we will have our Fordo’s staple pizzas, we will have seasonal changes and frequent specials," Luckey said in the release. "We want everyone to feel welcome, and we feel the menu appeals to those looking for more traditional pizzas but also more adventurous eaters.”

The restaurant's name stems from Gerard Craft's middle name, Ford, according to the release. Fordo's will bring in some little pieces of Italy with an Italian Acunto wood-fired oven and pizza dough specially made by Craft using flour from northern Italy.

The release said Fordo's will offer "a menu of unique takes on Neapolitan pizzas, appetizers, natural wine and gelato," and will eventually expand to add more starters and salads.

Guests will be able to order their choice of pizza from the counter at Fordo's, and it will be made to order.

The restaurant is located in the southeast corner of the food hall, and is the Foundry's 16th restaurant to open in the hall, according to the release.