St. Louis holiday pop-up bar guide 2021

Nearly all of the Christmas cocktail bars from previous years are back, plus there's a new one decking the halls this year!

ST. LOUIS — If you need a cup of cheer, holiday pop-up bar season is finally here!

What’s become a beloved annual St. Louis tradition is back this year at several bars and businesses in the area.

Nearly all of the old favorites from last year are decking the halls again for 2021, and there’s even a new addition joining in the festive fun.

5 On Your Side’s Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team gathered up all the details so you can say “cheers” to the holiday season.

Put on your ugly Christmas sweater, grab your holiday crew and charge up your phone for some of the most Instagramable cocktails and holiday decorations you’ll see this year.

This list will be updated as more details are announced.

Filthy Animal – Lazy Tiger in the Central West End

Keep your plans open for the return of Filthy Animal in the Central West End. The team at Lazy Tiger is bringing back the holiday pop-up bar for 2021.

More details will be announced soon, and we’ll be sure to update this story when dates and times can be shared.

Frosted – Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park

The pop-up bar is back this year for an expanded 2021 experience. The Piper Palm House will freeze over for Frosted from Dec. 16-23.

The team at STL Barkeep created a holiday-inspired cocktail menu with drinks like Eat, Drink and Be Rosemary (pictured below), It’s Mint to Be and Mull it Over. The concoctions will be available inside the space and also in an outdoor adjoining plaza, which will feature a heated tent.

There also will be live music and local food trucks.

Entry is free and seating is first come, first served. The experience is for those 21 and up, except for a special family-friend event on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, when Frosted will open early at 11 a.m. for an experience for the whole family.

A portion of all Frosted proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. More information about Frosted, including hours of operation and the Frosted 5K experience, can be found on the Tower Grove Park website.

Jingle – World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End

Santa is checking his list and checkmating it twice with the newest holiday pop-up in St. Louis.

The World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End is transforming its third-floor gallery into a “kitschy, winter wonderland complete with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed chess sets, and an illuminated, multicolor-changing bar, perfect for sharing selfies and season's greetings,” the website states.

Jingle features “nice” and “naughty” hours. Nice hours are for the whole family. Reservations cost $5 per person, which includes hot chocolate, cookies, treats and hands-on activities and projects.

At night, Jingle transforms into a 21-and-up cocktail lounge with chess-inspired drinks and small bites from Kingside Diner. Those reservations cost $10 per person, which includes a complimentary drink ticket (more drinks are available to buy), soft drinks and light appetizers.

Jingle is reservation-only, with each time slot lasting one hour. Make your reservations online here.

Jingle runs Nov. 19-Jan. 2. It’s closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

LIT – Molly’s in Soulard

The popular Soulard bar will transform into an immersive Christmas experience. Organizers are promising outrageous décor, a Christmas-themed menu, costumes, music, photo ops and more.

The cost of $10 per person reserves a table for you and your group for two hours. Shareable appetizers and cocktails will be available. Reservations are now open and can be made on Molly’s website here.

LIT starts Black Friday (Nov. 26) and runs through Christmas Eve. This Christmas concept is for those 21 and up only.

Miracle STL – Small Change

St. Louis’ first Christmas cocktail pop-up bar Miracle STL is back for 2021.

Small Change in south city will be covered from floor to ceiling and wall to wall with holiday decorations.

“With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, this festive pop-up is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit,” the Miracle STL website states.

This year’s curated cocktail menu includes the Christmapolitan, Jolly Koala and Bad Santa. See the full menu here.

Reservations through Dec. 5 are sold out. Slots for Dec. 7-31 will open on Dec. 1. Check Miracle STL’s website here for reservation availability.

Booking your slot ahead of time is highly encouraged. This is one of the most popular holiday pop-ups in St. Louis and frequently sells out. Walk-ins are also available but will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations cost $5 per person and are not refundable. Proceeds from all reservation fees will be donated to Santa’s Helpers, which has been helping St. Louis children celebrate Christmas since 1968.

Sippin’ Santa – Planter’s House in Lafayette Square

The tropical sister pop-up to Miracle STL, Sippin’ Santa will return to Planter’s House in the Lafayette Square neighborhood this winter, serving up holiday drinks with a tiki twist.

“Santa needs a vacation from all his hard work at the North Pole, so he’s trading pine for palm trees,” the Sippin’ Santa website states. “Escape the cold and join him in this festive island paradise serving one-of-a-kind Tiki-inspired holiday cocktails and food!”

This year’s menu includes the Kris Kringle Colada and Azul Navidad.

Sippin’ Santa will be at Planter’s House from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31.

Reservations are now open and cost $5 per person, with all proceeds going to St. Louis Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. Check the Sippin’ Santa website for timeslot availability.

Toasted Chestnut – Public School House in Cottleville

This popular pop-up spot is ready for the ho-ho-holidays.

Toasted Chestnut is back this year in St. Charles County for a winter wonderland full of festivity and cheer. The Public School House will offer up cocktails, beers, shots and wines in the Christmas bar.

The event runs on the following dates:

Dec. 1-4

Dec. 10-13

Dec. 17-20

Reservations are now open and can be made on the Public School House website. Table reservations cost $7.50 per person, which secures your seat for two hours. There are also VIP couch reservations available for $10 per person, which gets you a comfy couch and festive treats for the table.

This event is only for those 21 and older. Visit the Public School House website for hours and reservations.

Up on the Rooftop – Three Sixty in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis’ snow globe in the sky will delight festive crowds again this year inside Three Sixty, which is the rooftop space of Hilton at the Ballpark.

The 360-degree Up on the Rooftop experience towers 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline with great views of the Arch, Kiener Plaza and downtown.

“Enjoy special seasonal cocktails guaranteed to warm your Christmas stockings. Bring your friends to share small bites and pose with glittering holiday décor,” the Three Sixty website states.