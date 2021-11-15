List: Holiday events being held in St. Louis this year

Looking for something to do for the holidays in 2021? We've got you covered.

ST. LOUIS — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I’m talking about the holiday season and if you’re a lover of all things Christmas, this story is for you.

With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be looking for more things to do with the family this year.

Several holiday-themed events are being held around the St. Louis area. To make it easier for you to see your options, we’ve put this list together.

If you know of an event we should add to our list, send us an email.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch begin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and run through Dec. 30.

Guests can purchase tickets to a light show, fire pit package and an igloo package. Brewery Lights also offers the Love Beer Plaza where guests can indulge in different brews and a kids zone which includes a train ride, Munchkin DJ Radio and more.

Reservations are required to participate in Brewery Lights. The reservation includes free parking, a 16-ounce beer for those 21 and older, 30-minute light show and access to the Love Beer Plaza and kid zone.

To purchase tickets to Brewery Lights, click here.

Christmas Wonderland

The annual Christmas Wonderland light display will open for the season on Nov. 26.

The light display will be open nightly through Dec. 27 at Alton’s Rock Springs Park at 2100 College Avenue. Hours range from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Every night, guests can turn off their car’s headlights and drive through the park to look at the lights. Returning light displays include Frozen, Snoopy and the 12 Days of Christmas.

Over the last three months, a group of retired volunteers called the “Grandpa Gang” has been hanging lights for the displays. The displays include more than 4 million lights, according to a press release.

The annual walk-through event is returning this year on Monday, Nov. 29. For $1, guests can walk through the park during the evening. The Enchanted Forest will also be open for visitors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people to Christmas Wonderland again this year,” said head Grandpa Dick Alford. “The Grandpa Gang has worked hard to prepare the park and I think people are going to enjoy the experience.”

Admission to Christmas Wonderland is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.

For more information, call 1-800-258-6645 or click here.

The Fabulous Fox

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this year.

The musical is based on the famous reindeer from the longest running holiday TV special – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – which debuted in 1964.

“The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage,” producing partner Jonathan Flom said in a news release.

Performances of the musical will be held at the Fabulous Fox on Dec. 17 and 18.

Show times include:

Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here. For a look at other holiday events at the Fabulous Fox, click here.

Missouri Botanical Garden

Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting its Garden Glow through Jan. 8. The event opened to the public on Nov. 13.

The Garden Glow features s'mores, drinks and some photo opportunities. Guests can get their picture taken with an inflatable snow globe and holiday frames. There will also be an opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

Garden members who are ages 13 and up can purchase tickets starting at $14. General admission for ages 13 and up starts at $18. Ticket prices for kids 3-12 years old start at $3.

To purchase tickets for Garden Glow, click here.

Saint Louis Zoo

Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo will kick off on Nov. 26.

The Polar Pointe Pathway, Gingerbread Valley, Holly Jolly Hangout and Candy Crossing are all returning this year, and there will be several new displays.

The new Meet Me in St. Louie zone is described as "a showstopper, complete with a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background."

The Wild Lights events will be held on the following nights from 5-8:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-5 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 8-12 — $11/Member; $12/Non-member

Monday, Dec. 13, Sensory-Friendly Night for individuals with sensory sensitivities: $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Nightly, Dec. 15-23 — $12/Member; $13/Non-member

Sunday-Thursday, Dec. 26-30 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

For tickets and more information, visit the Wild Lights section of the Zoo's website.

Union Station

All aboard!

The Polar Express is returning to Union Station this year.

Train departures will be held from Nov. 19-Dec. 30. Trains will depart Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and on selected nights at 8:30 p.m.

According to the Polar Express website, guests will "take a real train ride from St. Louis Union Station to the 'North Pole' and discover the magical journey of one boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas."

If you'd like to purchase tickets for the Polar Express, click here.

Winterfest

Winterfest kicks off at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on Nov. 20.

To start the event, there will be an opening day 5K run/walk and a one-mile kids fun run through the grounds of the Gateway Arch. All proceeds will benefit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Winterfest will include ice skating, holiday lights, igloos, winter markets, music and more. There will also be a New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework show.

Winterfest dates and times:

Nov. 20, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022 Fridays 4 – 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.

Extended hours Dec. 27 –31 2021 Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.



For more information on ticket pricing, visit the Winterfest website.

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is back at Tilles Park this year.

During the event, guests walk, drive or ride through several displays of holiday characters and winter scenes made up of more than 1 million lights. Organizers said dogs on a leash, cameras, strollers and wagons are welcome at the event on the nights when vehicles and carriages aren't allowed.

Winter Wonderland will be held from Nov. 19-Dec. 13. It’s an all-weather event, rain or shine, so guests should always remember to dress for weather conditions.

Santa will also be visiting the park for photo opportunities.

Guests must pre-register for the event. Tickets are $8 and availability is limited due to capacity restrictions, according to the MetroTix website.