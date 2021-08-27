Hot Box Cookies to open location in St. Charles County

The new shop will open in Streets of St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pour a glass of milk! Warm cookies, fresh out of the oven will soon be for sale at a new shop in St. Charles.

The newest location for St. Louis' Hot Box Cookies will open in Streets of St. Charles.

Hot Box Cookies opened its fourth location in Creve Coeur in 2020. The new St. Charles location will be the fifth location in the St. Louis area, but the first independently owned store.

Michele Fitzgerald and her husband decided to open at the Streets of St. Charles shopping district because of the high foot traffic.

"This is a great opportunity for delivery as well as customers coming into the store," Fitzgerald told 5 On Your Side. "We're excited to be in such a popular and thriving area in the Streets of St. Charles."

Streets of St. Charles is a 27-acre mixed-use development property that has 32 retail shops, two hotels, a movie theater, apartments and office buildings.

A spokesperson for the property said there are currently four open retail spaces.

The new Hot Box Cookies store is planning to open its doors to the public this winter.

About the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast tells the story of St. Louis based on what’s on the table. From the hunger for local ingredients, to the booming brunch scene and the craving for creative cocktails, Abby dives into the nitty-gritty of how St. Louis grew to become the foodie town that it is.

Subscribe and download weekly episodes for free wherever you get your podcasts. We've included links below to some of the most popular podcast platforms.