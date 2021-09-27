New Italian restaurant coming to Wildwood features dog-friendly patio

The "nuovo Italian" restaurant comes from the owner of "Six Mile Bridge Brewery."

WILDWOOD, Mo. — You and your four-legged friend can dine together (outside of course) at the new Italian restaurant Botanica. It comes from the owner of Six Mile Bridge Brewery.

The 1,300-square-foot space in Wildwood features seating for more than 300 guests, two event spaces and an outside bar and patio. Botanica will host live music on the weekends on the outdoor patio.

Now let's talk about the menu by Executive Chef Ben Welch. It comes in four categories: small plates, pastas, pizzas and entrees. You can order dishes like buttermilk biscuits, gnocchi, linguine with squid ink and southern-style catfish.

“Botanica was built to be a lively space for friends and family to gather for any occasion, whether you’re out for an intimate date night or hitting the town with a group of friends,” owner Ryan Sherring said in a press release. “I have always wanted to build memorable hospitality experiences in some of the area’s residential neighborhoods - first with Six Mile Bridge Brewery in Maryland Heights and now with Botanica in Wildwood."

Botanica is set to open Oct. 2 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's located at 2490 Taylor Road in the same shopping mall as Dierbergs.