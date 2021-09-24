Here's where Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open its 4th location

The new location will feature creative burgers, sandwiches and shakes

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — St. Charles County foodies get excited! Something new is coming to the Cottleville Landing.

Mike Johnson, co-owner of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, confirmed to 5 On Your Side that the restaurant is opening up a fourth location.

"We're coming to Cottleville! We kept hearing about Cottleville and we knew we had to be there," Johnson said.

The new location will feature the restaurant's creative burgers, sandwiches and shakes.

“It’s reasonably priced, fast and delicious. We are so excited to expand into St. Charles County. We have been eying the area for some time and are excited it’s about to be a reality,” Johnson told 5 On Your Side.

Despite Hi-Pointe's name, it’s not an actual drive-in. There will be a large indoor dining room and patio. The menu items from the other locations will be available at the St. Charles County location.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In Cottleville's exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but the goal is to open in early 2022.

Hi-Pointe Cottleville will be the restaurant’s fourth location, following its spots on McCausland Avenue in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood, Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis and the upcoming location in Kirkwood.

The Kirkwood location, at 951 South Kirkwood Road, is set to open this fall.