Cooper's Hawk Winery to open new location in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Cooper’s Hawk Winery, an upscale national restaurant chain, will open its second St. Louis location next year in St. Charles County.

Construction is starting immediately on the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant and winery at the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and I-70 North Outer Road in St. Peters, with an opening anticipated in the spring. The cost of the development was not disclosed.

The St. Peters location of Cooper’s Hawk will include the company’s signature layout of restaurant, full-service bar, Napa Valley-style tasting room, private dining room and artisan market, according to a release.

The 2-acre site purchased by Cooper’s Hawk, 5310 N. Service Road, is the last remaining outlot at the entrance to The Shoppes of Mid Rivers, a $54 million development completed in 2019 by GBT Realty of Brentwood, Tennessee, that has 270,000 square feet of stores and restaurants on 28 acres. The shopping center’s roster includes Burlington, Academy Sports, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Outback Steakhouse and Pappy’s Smokehouse. Cooper's Hawk purchased its restaurant site, which was previously vacant, from GBT for an undisclosed price.

With the latest tenants, The Shoppes of Mid Rivers is currently 95% leased. That includes the third location of Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, which will open by the end of the year in 5,300 square feet next to Pappy’s Smokehouse. One remaining, 3,300-square-foot space is available for a restaurant across from Cooper’s Hawk, GBT said in the release.

“The Shoppes of Mid Rivers is set to become a true dining destination,” said Alan Lloyd, senior vice president, leasing, for GBT Realty, in a statement.