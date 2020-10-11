Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria makes more changes due to COVID-19

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria has made several changes over the last nine months due to COVID-19

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A popular St. Louis area restaurant is making some changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

According to a press release, Katie and Ted Collier are implementing stronger COVID-19 precautions, a new winter menu and changes to the frozen pizza website.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria recently installed a GeoPlasma filtration system at its locations in Town & Country and Rock Hill. The filtration system is said to help with combatting COVID-19. The dining rooms and bars have also been redesigned for social distancing and heaters have been added to the patios.

There's also a winter menu with 12 new items, including Paccheri Bolognese and Truffle Burrata, Pear + Prosciutto Pizza.

A brand-new frozen pizza menu is available along with updates to the current website. There's an online holiday pop-up shop that'll deliver locally and 100% of delivery charges will be allocated directly to their in-house delivery team.

All frozen orders are also now available for curbside pickup. Customers can text the restaurant upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their car. Same-day online ordering for catering with delivery will be available throughout the holidays as well.

Giveback Tuesday will still take place on Nov. 24 in Rock Hill, featuring a new nonprofit organization.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, visit www.katiespizza.com.