St. Louis restaurant chain to expand with 'ghost kitchen'

The business, operated by Sasimonthon "Andie" Ongartsutthikul and family, said Saturday it will open a so-called "ghost kitchen," providing pickup and delivery of online orders only, from leased space at 2360 Hampton Ave. on The Hill.

Thai Kitchen, which has been serving Thai cuisine since 1999, said it will begin accepting orders Tuesday for the new Hill location.

Thai Kitchen also said it plans to open a restaurant in Maryland Heights this fall, but didn't indicate an exact location.

