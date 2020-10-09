Longtime Maplewood bar closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

"A victim of the COVID-19 economy that we are currently in," Cousin Hugo's Bar & Grill wrote on Facebook

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Another bar in the St. Louis area announced it is closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime Maplewood bar – Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

“Cousin Hugos in now *Closed*. A victim of the COVID-19 economy that we are currently in.

BIG THANKS for all of your support and for 80 years of great memories. We appreciate it!”

Hundreds of people commented on the post to share their memories.

“My absolute favorite chicken wings. I've been going there since I was in grade school. And I go EVERY TIME I'm back in town. What more does this year want from us????” Sam Fruend wrote.

"There's a reason why I called it "my Maplewood Living Room" You and your staff made me feel like I was at home! Love you guys... and I'm heartbroken!" Dan Milford wrote.

"Tommy and the gang, I am so very sorry to learn of the closing. Cousin Hugos has been a part of my life for more than 40 years. I introduced all of my children to the wonderful wings, burgers and everything else. The staff has always been like family and we are certainly going to miss you. Nothing can take the place of the Cousin," Kurt Odenwald wrote.

The bar is located at 3233 Laclede Station Road.

HISTORY OF COUSIN HUGO’S

According to its website, Hugo Weston acquired the property in the 1930s, which had served as a wayside stop for many years. It was a blacksmith and a gas station.

During the prohibition, there were many municipalities that did not allow the sale of alcohol. Maplewood was one of the municipalities that allowed it.

Hugo was able to serve food and drink to those who happened by. Hugo was aware of the community's desire for “Medicine” and hired the clerk away from the drugstore to work in his establishment.

When the clerk met any of his previous Patients, he would introduce Mr. Weston to them as "My Cousin, Hugo". Eventually the customers began calling the roadhouse Cousin Hugo's and the name stuck.