Strange Donuts and Steve's Hot Dogs create maple bacon donut burger

ST. LOUIS — Strange Donuts and Steve's Hot Dogs are launching a new holiday treat, a maple bacon donut burger. Starting Monday, Strange Donuts and Steve's Hot Dogs will come together for their third collaboration. Previous collaborations between the two businesses have created long lines and sold out items.

"We always have fun getting creative with Jason and his crew," said Steve Ewing, founder of Steve's Hot Dogs.

The new item for this year is a Steve's Hot Dog burger with sautéed onions, homemade cheese sauce with a balsamic reduction and a maple bacon donut bun.

This isn't the first time Steve's Hot Dogs has collaborated with another St. Louis favorite. In October, Steve's teamed up with P'sghetti's Pasta & Sandwiches to create a new hot dog option. In April, they also worked with Lion's Choice to create the "Lion's Choice Home Run Hot Dog" ahead of the start of Cardinals baseball season. It featured Lion’s Choice roast beef topped with cheddar cheese sauce and a sprinkling of the Lion’s Choice seasoning. They've even worked with Crown Candy to create a "BLT Dog."

Steve's Hot Dogs briefly closed last year during the pandemic. The restaurant opened its newest location in south St. Louis near Tower Grove Park in September of this year.

The burger collaboration will be available at the new Steve's Hot Dogs location at 3145 South Grand Boulevard. It will only be available Monday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 12 until sold out each day.