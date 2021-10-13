'So STL': Steve's Hot Dogs teams up with P'sghetti's for latest creation

The collaboration will be available through Oct. 24 or while supplies last

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis hotspots are teaming up to bring you a new "so St. Louis" menu item. Steve's Hot Dogs and P'sghetti's Pasta & Sandwiches created a new hot dog option.

The bun is P'sghetti's legendary garlic bread. Then, on the inside, there's a smoked hot dog with meat sauce and meatballs. The entire thing is then topped with cheese some might say only St. Louis appreciates, Provel.

The STL mashup made its way to Steve's Hot Dogs' menu on Wednesday. The restaurant, located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, said the collaboration will be available through Oct. 24, or while supplies last.

This isn't the first time Steve's Hot Dogs has collaborated with another St. Louis favorite. In April, Steve's teamed up with Lion's Choice to create the "Lion's Choice Home Run Hot Dog." It featured Lion’s Choice roast beef topped with cheddar cheese sauce and a sprinkling of the Lion’s Choice seasoning.

Back in January, it was all about the "Crown Candy B.L.T. Dog." It of course featured Crown Candy's famous bacon along with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3145 S. Grand Boulevard. They're open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Then on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.