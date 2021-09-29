National Coffee Day deals in the St. Louis area

Calling all coffee lovers!

ST. LOUIS — Coffee lovers from around the nation have a reason to celebrate this Wednesday – it's National Coffee Day!

To mark the occasion, national chains and local coffee shops are offering free coffee and other deals for the day.

We’ve put together a list of St. Louis area places offering specials to help you decide where you should grab a cup of Joe.

Kaldi’s Coffee

Kaldi’s Coffee is offering $2 off all 12-ounce bags of coffee on Wednesday and Friday, which is International Coffee Day.

The first 15 guests at each café who spend $15 or more will be given a free 4-ounce sample of Ethiopian Limu Gera beans with a QR code on each bag. One lucky guest’s bag will have a special code that will win them a $100 gift card.

For more information, visit Kaldi's website.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is offering a free cup of coffee. Customers can redeem the free coffee through the shop’s mobile app.

Scooter’s Coffee is located along Mid Rivers Drive in St. Peters. Visit its website for more information.

Duck Donuts

Registered Duck Donuts rewards members will receive a reward through the Duck Donuts app for a free medium cold brew or frappe. The reward can be redeemed in-shop or online Wednesday-Friday.

To receive the reward, customers must have downloaded the app by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Duck Donuts is located in Chesterfield. Visit its website for more information.

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is celebrating its first anniversary on International Coffee Day this Friday.

Guests can visit the hotel and get a free coffee.

Guests can choose a small cup of illy coffee, an illy coffee affogato or a scoop of illy coffee-flavored gelato from 7-10 a.m. at the coffee bar inside Café la Vie, the hotel’s restaurant.

The affogato is an Italian coffee-based dessert that includes a scoop of gelato with a shot of hot espresso poured over it.

For more information about the hotel’s anniversary, visit its website.

Latte Lounge

Latte Lounge is offering a free cup of brewed coffee or buy one fall drink, get the second one 50% off.

Latte Lounge is located in Florissant.

Upshot Coffee

Upshot Coffee is offering $1 batch brew and $2 cold brew all day.

Upshot Coffee has locations in St. Charles and Cottleville.

Blueprint Coffee

At Blueprint Coffee, guests who buy a bag of coffee beans can get a free drink of their choice.

Blueprint Coffee has several locations in the City of St. Louis.

La Belle Vie

La Belle Vie in St. Charles is giving away a free cup of Peru Blend Brew and $1 off any specialty coffee drink.

Breve Coffee

Breve Coffee in Pevely is offering 15% off from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Teleo Coffee

Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood is offering free hot or iced coffee to anyone who mentions this Instagram post. This offer excludes limited edition flavors like pumpkin spice.