Ole Tyme Produce delivering fresh produce to health care workers

The donation was part of a collaborative initative to donate more than $1 million in fresh produce to health care workers

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Ole Tyme Produce in St. Charles will be delivering boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to health care workers every week.

The deliveries are part of Feeding Our Frontlines, a collaborative initative to donate more than $1 million in fresh produce to health care workers. So far, the initiative has raised more than $500,000 in donations.

The boxes are about 18-20 pounds and can feed a family of four for up to a week, a spokesperson for Ole Tyme Produce said.

The deliveries will continue until funding runs out.

The company delivered its first 400 boxes last week to St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis. On Tuesday, if delivered another 250 boxes.

For more information on the Feed Our Frontlines initiative or to donate, visit its website.