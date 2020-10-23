Pappy's Smokehouse opening St. Peters location this month

Pappy's will occupy a 2,800-square-foot space that will seat about 60 patrons and offer a modified menu version of the original Pappy's, officials said

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Pappy's Smokehouse will open its second location this month, at the Shoppes of Mid Rivers in St. Peters.

The local barbecue restaurant first announced the new location in August. Pappy's will join tenants Outback Steakhouse, Academy Sports, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls and more at GBT Realty Corp.'s retail project.

"We're thrilled that Pappy's Smokehouse chose the Shoppes of Mid Rivers for its second location," Alan Lloyd, senior vice president of leasing for GBT Realty, said in a statement. "Residents west of St. Louis have been clamoring for a Pappy's close to home. Now its patrons can get their BBQ fix right around the corner among other popular retail, restaurant and service offerings at our center."

Pappy's will occupy a 2,800-square-foot space that will seat about 60 patrons and offer a modified menu version of the original Pappy's, officials said.

The new space doesn't have a hood system, so there will be no fried food like sweet potato fries and fried corn on the cob, restaurant officials previously said. The space does have a pizza oven so the team plans to "come up with some creative little things down the road."

"Watching how the community west of St. Louis has been growing, we saw the area as ideal for our second location," Niki Puto, co-owner of Pappy's, said in a statement. "The Shoppes of Mid Rivers checked all our boxes including a highly visible location and a great tenant mix."