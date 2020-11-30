Pasta House moving flagship location to Ladue

On Dec. 1, the restaurant will serve customers for the final time from its current address at 8213 Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — After 46 years, the flagship location of The Pasta House Co. will be moving to a new spot in Ladue.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the restaurant will serve customers for the final time from its current address at 8213 Delmar Boulevard. It plans to reopen at 8831 Ladue Road in mid-December.

The company said in a Monday news release that it was prompted to move locations after Total Access Urgent Care acquired the Delmar location. All of the old location's staff, including some who have worked there for 25 years, plan to move to the new location.

The restaurant said that the move is bittersweet, but they expect faithful customers will follow them to Ladue.

“There’s a lot of history in our physical space, but that history is made by the people who have spent time there, whether that may have been as part of our team or as guests at one of our tables enjoying the very best family Italian food we’re known for,” said Sam Garanzini, vice president of operations, in the release. “We look forward to reliving some of those memories with long-time customers at our new location and to making new memories that will be just as enduring.”

The menu will remain the same and the restaurant will continue to offer to-go meals.

“The move actually presents an opportunity to expand our curbside pick-up and delivery service in the Clayton business area as well as the residential area in Clayton and Ladue,” said Jennifer Duerfahrd, director of marketing. “It’s enabling us to continue to grow an area of our business that was already part of our model prior to the arrival of COVID-19 and has thrived in recent months.”