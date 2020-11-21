x
Mission Taco Joint to launch burger pop-up in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mission Taco Joint is getting creative in the midst of St. Louis County's latest ban on indoor dining.

On Monday, the restaurant is launching a new takeout-only concept at its Kirkwood Mission Taco Joint, located at 105 E. Jefferson Ave., called Off the Wall Burger Pop-Up. The menu will be available for the next several weeks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to the regular Mission Taco Joint menu (available for lunch and dinner) for carryout and curbside pick-up.

"We have a test kitchen inside of our Kirkwood location for fun pop-up menus like this, but we haven't had the chance to utilize the space yet due to the pandemic," chef and co-owner Jason Tilford said in a statement. "I was a skater kid growing up so the name is in reference to Vans' shoes slogan from back in the day. We grew up on the West Coast so the menu is your classic boardwalk eats — smash burgers, Philly, corn dog, Coney Island Dog and more."

The menu will also include items such as the thrashed chicken sandwich, taco burgers, chili, sweet potato fries, French fries and thin-sliced, battered onion tangles.

Read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

