One of the oldest restaurants in the St. Louis area is closing for good

The restaurant cited COVID-19 and unforeseen circumstances as the reasoning to close

LEMAY, Mo. — One of the oldest restaurants in the St. Louis area announced it’s shutting its doors permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cusanelli’s Restaurant in Lemay said it will close on Aug. 30, it shared the following message on its Facebook Friday afternoon,

“Due to covid and unforeseen circumstances we will be closing permanently on Sunday the 30th. We thank all our customers for supporting Cusanellis through out the years it has been our pleasure to serve you all.”

The restaurant has been open since 1954.

Hundreds of people commented on the restaurant’s posts, sharing memories over the years. Many of the people are longtime customers.

“Worked as a fry cook back 1978 and have eaten there ever since,” Earl Epstein Jr. wrote.

“Very sorry to hear this. I have been going to your restaurant for over 50 years. You will be missed,” Linda Marr wrote.

“This is devastating. My family has been going there for like 50 years! Best sausage and pepperoni pizza in town,” Dan Brown wrote.

“I am devastated. This is such horrible and sad news. We did regular pick ups all through this. I am so sorry. This has been my favorite place since I was a kid. So sorry,” Lisa Perry wrote.

"I have been going there since 1954. My first pizza and still my favorite. Really going to miss you," Nancy Bono wrote.

Since the pandemic began, several St. Louis area restaurant have had to close permanently.