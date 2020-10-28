Ruth’s Chris to open in Chesterfield next month

With the opening of the new restaurant, Ruth’s Chris will be creating 125 jobs

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be opening a new location next month in the WildHorse development in Chesterfield.

The restaurant at 16493 Wild Creek Horse Road, just south of Interstate 64, is expected to open on Nov. 16.

“Ruth’s Chris is well-known as the place where you will find incredible food, outstanding service, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” said Kristy Rans, owner and president of Prime Hospitality Group, LLC. “We had searched for a West County location for some time that was convenient for guests in that part of the region. The WildHorse development will be a special addition to the Chesterfield scene, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

The new space occupies about 16,600 square feet of indoor space with seating for up to 450 guests. Three outdoor dining options will also be available, with one on the ground level and two on the roof.

The restaurant features three bars, six private dining rooms, wine lockers and a double-sided fireplace.

During the design of the new space, special attention was paid to use eco-friendly building materials and equipment, according to a press release.

Eco-friendly materials used include LED lighting, energy-efficient AC units, hood fans, refrigeration and water heaters.

The building’s HVAC system is also equipped with an air purifying to deliver clean indoor air, the release said.

With the opening of the new restaurant, Ruth’s Chris will be creating 125 jobs. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.