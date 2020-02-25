ST. LOUIS — The Central West End spot that once housed Scape American Bistro is getting a new restaurant.

Edera Italian Eatery will open this May at 48 Maryland Plaza. Restaurant officials said they’ll bring a new concept “focused on serving simple, refined food in a more casual, come-as-you-are atmosphere.”

The restaurant will open as a partnership between the Koplar family, who previously owned Scape, and Mike Randolph, who’s a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Chef Mick Fumo has been tapped as Edera’s executive chef. Most recently, he was chef at The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.

The menu will feature pizza, signature pastas and prime steaks. The dishes will be sophisticated but approachable.

“In addition to creating a menu that is approachable and inviting to our customers, we also are striving to create an atmosphere that fosters interaction between our staff and our guests,” said Randolph. “To create this energy, we will be moving components out of their traditional homes in the kitchen and into the bar and dining area.”

Part of that new concept will be a pizza station, which will serve as a centerpiece of the restaurant. The station will be on a raised platform in the dining room.

Edera also will feature a chef’s table on the lower level and an event space on the second floor. In the warmer months, diners will be able to enjoy an ivy-walled courtyard out back.

The restaurant’s name serves a double meaning. Edera is the Italian word for “ivy” – paying homage to the outdoor seating area – but it also means to “seize.”

“Our experience with Scape reminds us that the culinary scene is constantly evolving and that we must reinvent ourselves from time to time in order to stay relevant,” said Bob Koplar. “We took our time and did our research to make certain that Edera will resonate with guests for many years to come.”

