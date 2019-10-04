ST. LOUIS — Easter brunch will be the final meal at Scape American Bistro in the Central West End.

A press release from the restaurant said it will closing its doors for the final time on April 21 after 12 years in business on Maryland Plaza.

“Scape transformed this section of the West End and helped breathe life into the neighborhood,” Owner Ted Koplar said. “We are proud of what we achieved, and we are looking forward to the next chapter of Maryland Plaza.”

The owner of the building said they are in discussions with multiple groups interested in the space.

