St. Louis County Greek Festival back this weekend, online orders open

Get a taste of Greece with dishes like gyros, spanakopita and baklava without leaving your car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — You don't even have to leave your car to get a taste of Greece this weekend. The St. Louis County Greek Festival is back, and it's going curbside.

The weekend event will offer a variety of Greek comfort food from Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17. Online ordering opened on Monday. When you order you'll select the date you want to pick it up. The menu features plated dinners and individual items.

Some of the items include a gyro plate which is described as "seasoned beef and lamb with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce with pita bread and rice."

Another classic is spanakopita which is "chopped spinach, seasoning, feta cheese in layers of buttered filo dough."

The menu also features several sweets including baklava. If you've never had it, baklava is "walnuts, butter and spices baked in layers of crispy filo dough, topped with a light honey syrup."

The St. Louis County Greek Festival will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Order pickup is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orders will be delivered to the customer's car at pickup. To place an order, click here.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1755 Des Peres Road, St. Louis, MO 63131.