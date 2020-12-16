Another St. Louis restaurant closing for good as pandemic continues

Mangia Italiano announced it will close on Dec. 20

ST. LOUIS — Another restaurant in the St. Louis area announced it'll close its doors as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Mangia Italiano announced it will close on Dec. 20 for good. The restaurant on S. Grand Boulevard is known for its homemade Italian cuisine.

"Dear valued friends, family, and customers, It is with the utmost sadness that we must inform you that Sunday December 20th will be our last day of being able to serve you. While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on. We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you. May you and your loved ones have a happy holiday season."

The restaurant's Facebook post had many comments of customers commenting their memories.

"I’m so sorry to hear this! My husband and I were lucky to have our wedding rehearsal dinner. We have taken so many family and friends here. You guys have been the best! Never a bad meal or bad service!" Brandi-Nelson Moore wrote.

"This is heartbreaking. Mangia was my wife's choice for her last meal before she went in to be induced for our first child. That mushroom ravioli is her favorite meal ever. Gonna miss it," Elan McMillin wrote.

Multiple restaurants in the St. Louis area have had to close since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.