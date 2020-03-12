Mango Peruvian Cuisine to close for good

The Washington Avenue restaurant will close on Dec. 19

ST. LOUIS — A beloved restaurant on Washington Avenue announced it'll close its doors at the end of December.

Mango Peruvian Cuisine will close for good on Dec. 19 after 16 years in business.

"We are sad to close our doors for good but ever so grateful for all we’ve been able to accomplish in the past 16 years. We were embraced with open arms and proudly introduced Peruvian Cuisine to the community we love so much," the Calvo family wrote in part on Facebook.

The restaurant thanked its staff and business partners in the post.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our dedicated and hard-working staff. Throughout the years, we have met and worked with so many amazing people who shared our vision and gave every ounce of themselves to help us achieve something special for our community. We couldn’t have possibly done it without you and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your commitment."

The restaurant said it'll focus on the memories instead of finding fault for the closure.

"We want it to be clear that we blame nobody besides maybe an unprecedented health crises and the inexorable squeeze of a ticking clock. We could exhaust ourselves finding fault but instead we focus on the memories that will forever be in our hearts and the privilege of having served and worked with so many great people."

Hundreds of people commented on the restaurant's post about closing.

"I am devastated to read this! My family loves Mango and even has our annual Christmas dinner there! You will be greatly missed! Thank you for the wonderful food and memories you have given us throughout the years," Laurel Fox wrote.

"So sad to see you go. I had so many memories of dates there....yes was my "go to" spot for sure. I will be in before you close," Jason Boone wrote.