St. Louis restaurant owner wants 'to-go' cocktails permanently

A waiver for “to-go” cocktail sales is set to expire May 15

ST. LOUIS — As the waiver for some “to-go” alcohol sales expires on Friday, one St. Louis area restaurant is working to have "to-go" cocktails permanently.

In April, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it would be temporarily waiving a restriction on some “to-go” alcohol sales to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, “to-go” alcohol sales were limited to products in their original packaging but the waiver allowed retailer-packaged alcoholic drinks under certain conditions.

The temporary rules allowed businesses that hold liquor licenses to sell mixed drinks in “to-go” plastic or Styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers.

The waiver is set to expire on May 15, but Adam Tilford, founder and CEO of Mission Taco Joint, said he was trying to get the waiver extended.

On Tuesday, Tilford made a tweet asking his restaurant friends to help make “to-go” cocktail sales permanent for restaurants in Missouri by sending a message to the Senate asking to get legislation passed on the matter.