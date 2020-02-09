Explore St. Louis launches Take Out Tuesday to help boost local restaurants

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Explore St. Louis wants to help with a weekly event to get people out to eat

ST. LOUIS — Explore St. Louis launched a new initiative that hopes to boost local restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry.

Explore St. Louis — a part of the St. Louis toruism board that works to attract conventions and other business to the area — launched Take Out Tuesday this week, hoping to highlight restaurants that have made changes to adjust to the pandemic.

“We invite everyone to participate in Take Out Tuesdays,” said Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer. “St. Louis has a diverse culinary scene with internationally-acclaimed chefs. Now is the time to take advantage of their delicious, one-of-a-kind creations in a safe and responsible manner in the comfort of your own home. Please help support our local restaurants.”

To help you pick where to get your meal, you can visit Explore St. Louis' Passport to STL page for information and deals from local eateries.

Explore St. Louis has the following tips to make sure your take-out experience is smooth and safe: