Explore St. Louis launches Take Out Tuesday to help boost local restaurants

ST. LOUIS — Explore St. Louis launched a new initiative that hopes to boost local restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry.
Explore St. Louis — a part of the St. Louis toruism board that works to attract conventions and other business to the area — launched Take Out Tuesday this week, hoping to highlight restaurants that have made changes to adjust to the pandemic.
“We invite everyone to participate in Take Out Tuesdays,” said Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer. “St. Louis has a diverse culinary scene with internationally-acclaimed chefs. Now is the time to take advantage of their delicious, one-of-a-kind creations in a safe and responsible manner in the comfort of your own home. Please help support our local restaurants.”
To help you pick where to get your meal, you can visit Explore St. Louis' Passport to STL page for information and deals from local eateries.
Explore St. Louis has the following tips to make sure your take-out experience is smooth and safe:
- Prepay for all orders online or over the phone by giving credit card information.
- Ask to add gratuity if it isn’t already included. If you must sign a credit card receipt upon pick up, bring your own pen.
- If a line has formed of customers, please remember to stay at least six feet away from all other people.
- Upon arriving home, wash your hands.
- Transfer food to your personal dishes.
- Wash your hands after handling to-go containers.
- If your food is served in plastic containers, you can use warm soapy water or disinfectant wipes on the exterior of the container.
- Dispose of all to-go containers and bags as soon as possible.