Imo's latest move aims to increase the options for ordering its pizza

"We want to meet our customers wherever they are."

ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Pizza on Wednesday launched its new app, as the iconic purveyor of St. Louis-style pizza looks to improve its customers’ experience and adapt to changing industry trends.

The family-owned company's existing app was due for a refresh, said Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s director of marketing. The new app allows for quick-and-easy delivery options and the ability to track delivery status, the company said in a press release.

Additionally, Carpenter said that the company is looking to expand its non-traditional ordering options.

Customers who turned to drive-thru, carry-out and third-party ordering in the midst of pandemic-related closures have continued to utilize those non-traditional ordering options in a post-COVID landscape, according to executives at multiple fast-casual restaurants.

This change in consumer habits has been so noticeable that some fast-casual chains have modified their brick-and-mortar stores with it in mind. In constructing its recent locations, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, a Kansas City-based, island-inspired restaurant chain, scaled back the size of its indoor dining area and added designated windows for third-party pick-ups. Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef sandwiches, made similar adjustments in its blueprints for new restaurants.

“We want to meet our customers wherever they are,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s a phone-in order, a walk-in order, from the app or from our website — we need to have ordering options across every platform. The app is part of this approach."