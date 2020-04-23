Sugarfire giving out free meals Sunday in Wentzville

While there are no strings attached to the free food, Sugarfire is using the giveaway as an opportunity to do even more good in the community

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Breakfast is on Sugarfire this Sunday in Wentzville.

The barbecue joint is giving away 500 breakfast BLTs to anyone who wants a good meal. With a drive-thru-style setup, workers will start giving out meals at 8 a.m. at the Wentzville location. They expect the sandwiches will go fast.

“Each one will be free of charge, no questions asked,” Sugarfire wrote on Facebook.

While there are no strings attached to the free food, Sugarfire is using the giveaway as an opportunity to do even more good in the community. They’re taking donations for Andrew’s Hugs, which is a nonprofit organization based in Wentzville that helps people with disabilities live life to the fullest.

“Each spring they have their largest annual fundraiser, ‘Rock ‘n Roll ‘n Hugs’, but had to postpone it due to the current circumstances. That doesn’t have to stop us from doing our part though!” Sugarfire wrote.

Anyone coming by for a free sandwich can leave a donation while picking up their food.