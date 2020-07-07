Ted Drewes reopens iconic location after setbacks

The spot on S. Grand reopened Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — An iconic St. Louis spot is open again.

Ted Drewes’ location on South Grand reopened Monday morning.

It was closed over the winter and then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We have had some setbacks with getting it open this year,” Ted Drewes said on Instagram.

The Dutchtown spot is the oldest frozen custard stand in the world that’s still in operation, Ted Drewes said.

Ted Drewes is located at 4224 S. Grand Blvd. Its other location is at 6726 Chippewa St.

MORE ABOUT TED DREWES

Ted Drewes has been selling frozen custard for over 80 years and Christmas trees for more than 50 years.

According to its website, it all started with Ted Drewes Sr. He won the Muny Tennis Championships each year from 1925 to 1936. He also won the National Public Parks Singles title four straight years in the middle of the 1920’s. During the 1930’s he traveled with his family to Florida each winter to continue playing tennis. Ted Sr. opened his first frozen custard store in Florida in 1929.

In 1930, he opened another store on Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis and the South Grand store in 1931. In 1941, the family opened a second South Side stand which is the current Chippewa location on historic Route 66. By 1958, the two South Side stands were all that remained.

As the success of the frozen custard business gradually improved, Ted Drewes Jr. decided to expand the size of the Chippewa location from five serving windows to what seemed to be an overwhelming twelve serving windows in 1985. By using the motto, “Our Business Is Service”, Ted has inspired four generations of family members and employees to work hard and pay close attention to the details of the business.

Throughout the years, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has become a popular treat for St. Louisans and tourists to enjoy after visiting the Arch, the Fox and Muny Theaters, the St. Louis Zoo, or a Cardinal’s baseball game.