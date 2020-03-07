New executive chef at The Tavern Kitchen and Bar

He started as a line cook at the restaurant in 2013

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Tavern Kitchen and Bar has a new chef – and he’s a familiar face.

Chef Harold Sexauer has rejoined the restaurant. He will oversee all dining operations.

Sexauer has been with the OG Hospitality Group (The Corner Pub and Grill, Shack Breakfast and Lunch & The Tavern Kitchen and Bar) since 2013. He first started as a line cook in 2013 at The Tavern Kitchen and Bar and then worked his way up to the kitchen manager at Shack Breakfast & Lunch in 2014.

In 2016 he was named Executive Chef of The Tavern Kitchen and Bar and in 2019 was promoted to Director of Commissary Operations for all of OG Hospitality Group.

According to a press release from OG Hospitality Group, Harold's eclectic menu is crafted with Asian and Italian elements throughout, from a trio of Steamed Buns to Tagliatelle Pasta tossed in Lemon Ginger Soy butter sauce.

"We wanted to create a new menu with items that travel well for the new curbside to-go era that we now face in the restaurant industry," a spokesperson said.

The Tavern Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to reopen on July 10 at 5 p.m. It’ll be open for dine-in and curbside takeout.

Reservations can be made on Resy or at www.tavernstl.com.