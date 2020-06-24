Clementine’s Creamery to open Lake St. Louis shop next month

The Lake St. Louis spot opens on July 1

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Ice cream lovers, rejoice!

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is opening its Lake St. Louis shop next month. The ice cream shop made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The Lake St. Louis spot will be Clementine’s fourth and largest location at 2,300 square feet. There will be plenty of outdoor space so customers can practice social distancing while enjoying a scoop, or two... or three.

The spot opens at noon on July 1 and will be located in The Meadows Shopping Center at 20 Meadows Circle Drive.

“We've received so much excitement and support for this location so THANK YOU,” the shop wrote on Instagram. “We can't wait to serve our new Lake St. Louis community.”