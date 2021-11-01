Valentine's Day pop-up 'Love Shack' to open in Cottleville

The pop-up bar will be open at Public School House from Jan. 27 through Feb. 13

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and couples can now make plans to celebrate the holiday at a pop-up bar in St. Charles County.

Reservations are now available for Public School House’s pop-up bar “Love Shack.” During the pop-up, guests can enjoy specialty crafted Valentine’s cocktails and beers in a “decked out” atmosphere.

“From the minute you walk through our doors, it will be a unique experience from decorations to the festive cocktails!” Public School House wrote on its event page.

At the event, each table can be reserved for a maximum of two hours. Public School House is urging guests to arrive on time for their reservation. If guests don't arrive within 15 minutes of their reservation, their table may be given away.

Walk-ins are welcome at the front or back bar area or outdoor patio. The venue has firepits and a heated tent on its back patio.

Each reservation is sold by table, but guests do not have to fill all the seats at the table in order to make a reservation. Guests can also choose a VIP reservation option that includes a booth for eight people for $80.

General reservation prices include:

Bar seat (2) - $10

Four top table - $20

Six top table - $30

Eight top table - $40

The pop-up bar will be open from Jan. 27 through Feb. 13 and organizers said the food and drink menu will be shared "soon."